Lawsuit filed against officer, city in connection with Fayette Mall incident

The mother of a Lexington teenager has filed a lawsuit against the city and a police officer.

She claims excessive force was used during her son's arrest at Fayette Mall last year and that the city failed to properly train the officer.

Police say the incident started when two off-duty officers were investigating a group of disorderly teens.

Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the face. The officers then wrestled him to the ground.

The teen's father posted video of the fight on social media. The video shows one of the officers appearing to hit the teen with a closed fist, as the teen appeared to not cooperate with officers.

The video does not show what led up to the fight.

The lawsuit claims the officer went into a violent rage when he encountered the teen who has autism.

The lawsuit also claims the city did not properly train the officer on how to interact with people who have autism.

In all, the suit requests a $1 million from the officer for compensatory and punitive damages and $500,000 from the city for compensatory damages.

A spokesperson for the mayor said they could not comment on pending litigation.

Police told us last year the arrest would be reviewed internally because of the accusations of excessive force. So far, no disciplinary action has been taken against the officer.