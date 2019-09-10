Family of woman killed in Lincoln County pipeline explosion files wrongful death lawsuit

The lawsuit dealing with Lincoln County pipeline explosion has been filed.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explotion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Naomi Hayes)

The explosion happened in the early hours of Aug. 1 near the Boyle County line and killed Lisa Derringer. The family's attorney, Kyle Findley, says his investigation revealed Derringer tried to both run away from the fire and call her daughter for help.

The lawsuit is 10 pages long and claims a number of different types of negligence at the hands of Enbridge and several other companies.

"This is something that never should have occurred, and we hope to take the necessary steps to make sure that it doesn't happen again," Findley said.

Enbridge, Texas Eastern Transmission and Spectra Energy are named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims these companies failed to monitor and inspect the equipment and failed to supervise employees.

Lawyers at the Houston firm say they've represented other victims of similar tragedies.

"I can tell you that over the course of time in dealing with events like this, there's almost always something that could have been done with ample time to prevent something like this from happening," said Findley.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and a minimum of $1 million in damages.

The law firm says that since the lawsuit was filed in Texas, that is where the jury trial would take place.