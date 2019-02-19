Lawsuit filed on behalf of Covington Catholic student seeks $250 million from Washington Post

A lawsuit filed on the behalf of Nicholas Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student, is seeking $250 million in damages from the Washington Post, according to the website for the Hemmer DeFrank Wessles law firm.

This suit comes after video footage showing an incident involving Covington Catholic students and a Native American group in Washington D.C. went viral.

Sandmann, pictured in the initial video, became one of the focal points of the online debate concerning what happened during the event. Sandmann had said he was not making faces at the Native American drummer seen in the video, Nathan Phillips.

On Tuesday, attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry announced in a post on the Hemmer DeFrank Wessles website that they had filed the suit on behalf of Sandmann against The Washington Post. It seeks $250 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

You can read the post here.

