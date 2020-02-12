Lawsuit filed over crash that killed two Lexington teenagers

WKYT is learning new details about a crash that killed two teenagers last year in Lexington.

Photo: Milward Funeral Directors

Neo and Robert 'Roan' Sanders were found dead inside the car nearly four hours after the wreck is believed to have happened.

Police said during their initial investigation the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 17, 2019. No one called police until after 8 a.m. when a passerby noticed a heavily damaged car up against a tree at Southside Technical Center near Harrodsburg Road.

The driver of that car, Bobby Puckett, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of manslaughter.

The civil suit was filed by Neo Sanders' father, Mark Williams, who claims negligence by Sayre High School led to a chain of events that eventually killed Neo and his half-brother, Roan.

The lawsuit says 15-year-old Neo returned from a school-sanctioned trip to Cuba less than 24 hours before the crash.

It claims the school allowed the underage teen to bring a bottle of rum back into the country, and it didn't require that he be picked up from the airport by a responsible adult.

The suit says Neo was picked up by his 17-year-old bother Roan, and the two teens went to their mother's home.

At the time, their mom was under a court order to have no unsupervised visits with her sons.

The lawsuit went on to claim that during the visit, their mother provided or consumed drugs and alcohol with then-18-year-old Bobby Puckett and later allowed him to drive the boys. That's when the lawsuit claims the car was speeding on Cheryl Lane and slammed into a tree, killing Neo and Roan.

The lawsuit says the alcohol she and Puckett drank was the Cuban rum from the trip.

According to the court documents, Bobby Puckett has not been charged with any drug or alcohol-related offenses for the crash yet. He's scheduled to be back in court on March 6 for a status hearing.

Also accused, in this case, is their maternal grandfather, who had custody of the boys. The lawsuit says he knowingly allowed them to visit their mother. The car's legal owner is the fourth defendant. The lawsuit claims he allowed Puckett to drive the car that night.