Leaders celebrate opening of Brenda Cowan Elementary School with ribbon cutting

Leaders are celebrating the opening of Lexington's newest elementary school.

Brenda Cowan Elementary School Ribbon Cutting (FCPS)

Brenda Cowan Elementary School is named in honor of Lexington's first black lieutenant with the city's fire department. Fifteen years ago, Cowan was killed while responding to a domestic situation. In that time, the community has done what they can to make sure her accomplishments are never forgotten.

"It shows how progressive we've been lately here in Fayette County and how we are working to create an inclusive culture in the district and in the city," principal Josh Williams said.

That's why the school district named Lexington's newest elementary school in her honor, so any student who walks into the building knowns no obstacle is too large.

"When they said they were going to have a ribbon-cutting cermony, I thought it would be something sweet and then I show up and see all of this. It's shocking," Brenda's brother Fred Cowan said.

Students will head to Brenda Cowan Elementary School for the first time Wednesday.