Leaders take questions about future of Woodford County High School

Leaders and much of the community agree, Woodford County is in need of a new or renovated high school. However, paying for it is the challenge the school board is hoping to tackle.

During one of multiple community forums, leaders answered questions about the idea. They also had an opportunity to see renderings of what the school could look like.

Woodford County Schools recognize the dream of a new facility does come at a tough cost.

The school system is preparing to look at a 1.1 million dollar deficit by the end of this fiscal year. Over the past two years the system’s spending has surpassed their revenue.

During the meeting many leaders shared the nickel tax needed to be placed back on a ballot to help fund the school. The tax was shot down in a close 2018 vote. The 5.5% cent tax would be placed on property owners in the county.

"To the point of the nickel. Is it the best option? Yes, it is the best option,” said Woodford County Schools Superintendent Scott Hawkins.

During the forum professionals shared their fears if the project were to wait including construction inflation. Between 2020 and 2025 one expert predicts the cost to build a new $50 million school could cost almost $60 million.

Five options were presented as ways to take steps toward funding. Some surround building a new school, others renovate the current facility, and another option to come back to the drawing board down the road. Each option gave details on how money could be moved around and negative effects that could come with it.

The board say more money could come in if Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed budget passes the house and senate.

No decisions were made Tuesday night as to if a new or renovated school is in the immediate future.

