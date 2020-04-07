Leaders urge public to donate unneeded PPE, many answer the call

All across the commonwealth, communities are collecting personal protective equipment but say they always may need more.

In Rowan County, Emergency Management Director Jim Hampton is asking the public and businesses to look at their stash of supplies and consider helping the county by donating. So far, Hampton says the county is on the right track with overwhelming community support but wants to be ready for anything.

"If you have a box of gloves that you can contribute, that adds up. All we need is a few people to participate in this and give what little that they can to us, and it will accumulate to an amount that can help people," Hampton told WKYT's Nick Oliver Tuesday.

Hampton says the items will be distributed to those working on the front lines, including police officers, paramedics, correction officers, and nurses, along with anywhere else he sees a need.

So far, tattoo parlors and painters have chipped in donating.

While leaders continue requesting items, others are hoping to fill those needs.

Glen Jones is part of the Facebook group #TeamKentuckyMakers. The group is made up of nearly 100 strangers across Kentucky with a common goal of finding needs and filling them.

In their short existence, Jones says they have surpassed 500 3D printed mask frames to be distributed to those requesting them. 3D printers from across the state helped.

Others in the group have been making and sewing masks.

He's encouraging anyone that can help to consider jumping in.

"We want to help protect these guys and make sure they can continue to do what they need to do, and we can stay at home and make sure we kill off COVID-19, "said Jones.

Jones is a professional 3D printer but was forced to close his shop because of the virus. He was joined by several other professionals, including Kre8Now Makerspace and Vette City Vapes.

The group has also started a request portal where if someone on the front line has a need, they can send it in, and the group can find a solution.

Click here to learn more about the #TeamKentuckyMakers Facebook group.

Leaders in Rowan County urge the public to reach out to their local leaders about their needs. To donate in Rowan County, they ask you to call their office at 606-784-5151. They ask the public to call first before dropping off any items.

Click here to make a request within #TeamKentuckyMakers.