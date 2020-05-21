Lean Mean Cheeseburger

Source: beefitswhatsfordinner.com

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons quick-cooking oats

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

4 seeded or whole wheat hamburger buns, split

4 slices low-fat cheese, such as Cheddar or American

Toppings:

Lettuce leaves, tomato slices (optional)

COOKING:

Place oats in food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Roll over bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency.

Combine Ground Beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato, if desired; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches.

Nutrition information per serving, using 93% lean ground beef: 450 Calories; 126 Calories from fat; 14g Total Fat (6 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 82 mg Cholesterol; 745 mg Sodium; 41 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.2 g Dietary Fiber; 37 g Protein; 4.4 mg Iron; 9 mg Niacin; 0.4 mg Vitamin B6; 2.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 6.4 mg Zinc; 22.1 mcg Selenium; 83 mg Choline.