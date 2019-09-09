Leaves start to change color as fall approaches

The first official day of fall is September 23, and even though it is not fall yet, a few leaves are already changing colors.

This is just the beginning of the reds, oranges, and yellows to come. The peak of fall colors likely won't happen until the second or third week of October. That's because of a chemical compound called chlorophyll.

"The colors of the leaves here in Kentucky change because chlorophyll within the leaves, gives the leaves the green pigmentation, it begins to break down with the shortening of the days in the fall," Clay Stamm of the UK Extension Office in Clark County said.

"And as the daylight begins to shorten during the day, that and the green pigment begins to disappears," Stamm said. That's when the reds, oranges, and yellows are revealed in the leaf.

The shortening of the days is the largest impact on leaf color. However, the weather does play a roll as well.

"How long the leaves stay on has to do with the weather during that mid-October time," Stamm said. "Once the leaves begin to change, if we get a really rainy period during that time the leaves begin to fall sooner.

Stamm says that the drier the conditions, the longer the leaves will stay on.

As the leaves change, there are plenty of places around the Commonwealth for great views. The Daniel Boone National Forest and Red River Gorge are two popular places for viewing the fall colors.

To learn more about when certain types of trees change color, visit the Clark County Extension Office's website.