Legally Blonde - The Musical's beloved canine co-star dies

A beloved Broadway pooch has died.

The owner of the Chihuahua named "Chico" from Legally Blonde - The Musical said he died March 11 at the age of 14.

The pint-sized pup won the hearts of audiences during the musical's Broadway run playing the role of "Bruiser" alongside Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods.

Chico reprised his role in the 2017 Lexington Theatre Company production of the musical co-directed by Bundy.

In a June 2017 "Out and About" interview with WKYT's DeAnn Stephens, Bundy described her four-legged friend.

"[Chico] is really quite a special puppy," Bundy said in 2017. "A very smart puppy."