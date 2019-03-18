Legally Blonde - The Musical's beloved canine co-star dies

Updated: Mon 12:43 AM, Mar 18, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved Broadway pooch has died.

The owner of the Chihuahua named "Chico" from Legally Blonde - The Musical said he died March 11 at the age of 14.

The pint-sized pup won the hearts of audiences during the musical's Broadway run playing the role of "Bruiser" alongside Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods.

Chico reprised his role in the 2017 Lexington Theatre Company production of the musical co-directed by Bundy.

In a June 2017 "Out and About" interview with WKYT's DeAnn Stephens, Bundy described her four-legged friend.

"[Chico] is really quite a special puppy," Bundy said in 2017. "A very smart puppy."

On Monday, March 11th, our beloved Chico crossed the rainbow bridge. His journey to the Palace Theater, where he originated the role of Bruiser Woods in LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, began at the Associated Humane Society in Newark, NJ when he was mistakenly shown to Bill. Chico had been severely abused and was actually slated for euthanasia. He "spoke" to Bill that day, however, and despite everyone at the shelter telling him he was the absolute wrong choice, Bill took him...if nothing else to find him the perfect forever home. Destiny intervened at a press event for LEGALLY BLONDE when the show's director, Jerry Mitchell, fell in love with our little chihuaha and declared “This is our Bruiser!" Original cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, and Christian Borle worked patiently to help Chico overcome his fears, learn to trust again, and become the first dog ever trusted to open a Broadway show and deliver crucial exposition to Margot and the Delta Nus on the whereabouts of his pink princess Elle Woods. He was a true star and the show literally couldn’t go on without his talents! Chico went on to do the entire Broadway run of LEGALLY BLONDE, followed by the national tour and numerous regional productions before retiring two years ago. Chico often travelled with Bill to do talks and training demonstrations, and starred in an episode of FROM WAGS TO RICHES WITH BILL BERLONI affectionately titled “Bad Chico.” He can be seen on the MTV live taping of his signature show, followed by their reality show THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT ELLE WOODS. He will live on in our hearts and as LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL's official logo. Donations in Chico’s name can be made to THE SANDY FUND at the Humane Society of New York, 306 East 59th Street, NY NY 10022. THE SANDY FUND is an endowment fund to benefit homeless animals created by Bill and Dorothy Berloni in honor of their first canine Broadway star “Sandy,” the rescue dog that originated the role of Sandy in the musical ANNIE.

