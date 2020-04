Legendary Kentucky high school basketball coach Bobby Barlow passed away on Sunday morning.

Over thirty-plus seasons in coaching, Barlow coached at Bryan Station, MMI, Great Crossing, Scott County and Bourbon County. Barlow had 528 career wins, 311 of them at Bryan Station. He led the Defenders to four region titles.

Barlow is best known for his 14 years (1969-82) at Bryan Station.

Barlow also coached Mr. Basketball Jack Givens in 1974.