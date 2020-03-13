Hall of Fame coaches team up for legendary converstation

Two of the most celebrated figures in Kentucky basketball history sat down recently to discuss life as the head coach of the Wildcats.

In an exclusive interview, John Calipari probes the career and life of College Basketball and UK Athletics Hall of Famer Joe B. Hall.

Calipari, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, just recently passed Hall for second-most games coached at UK. In the 60-minute interview, the 91-year-old Hall reflects on his life growing up in Cynthiana and his career at UK, which includes playing and coaching under Adolph Rupp. Hall also looks back at his 13 years as the Kentucky head coach.

