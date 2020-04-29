Legends offering curbside meal special for ballpark favorites

The COVID-19 outbreak has indefinitely postponed the 2020 baseball season, leaving a vacuum where fans used to fill afternoons with America’s pastime.

But, while you may not be singing “Take Me Out to the Ballpark,” the Lexington Legends have arranged some takeout from the ballpark.

On Wednesday, the Lexington Legends announced they are offering a curbside special.

For $45, customers can order 4 hot dogs, 4 hamburgers, 2 pounds of macaroni and cheese, 4 bags of chips, and 4 20 oz. Pepsi products.

Customers can also add-on drinks and t-shirts.

The food can be picked up curbside, and is available from Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To place an order, call (859) 422-7884, or email skidd@lexingtonlegends.com.