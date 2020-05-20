Lego beehive is all the buzz

ATHLONE, Ireland (Gray News) – When Ruairi O Leocháin built a home for bees out of Legos, he had no idea what a hive of activity his life would become.

His Lego beehive is not only a hit with his buzzy friends, but folks on Facebook like it, too.

A video of the fully functional beehive has more than 100,000 views and been shared nearly 1,000 times.

Yay!! ���� Please share this our Lego Beehive! ���� A few businesses had to pull out of our fundraiser so I’ve had to... Posted by Athlone’s Wildlife Apiaries on Thursday, May 14, 2020

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting such a big reaction,” O Leocháin told the Westmeath Independent. “I have had people getting in touch with me from China, America, and elsewhere saying that they love the idea.”

The beehive has become the focal point of a fundraiser to eventually bring 6 million honeybees to Athlone in central Ireland.

"It turned out to be a great way of generating publicity for what I'm doing, even though that wasn't why I decided to do it,” O Leocháin said.

Donations to the GoFundMe page are at $2,300, with a goal of about $11,000.

The hive is made entirely of Legos, no glue was used.

“The bees seem happy ... , even though they weren’t too sure about it at the start,” O Leocháin chuckled.

Approximately 30,000 native Irish black bees now live in the hive and will increase to between 50,000 and 60,000 at the peak of the summer, according to the beekeeper.

"With colony splits, and taking colony losses into account, the aim is to reach 3 million bees next year and possibly 6 million bees by the following year,” O Leocháin said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.