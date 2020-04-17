Less drivers creates some progress for road maintenance crews

With less vehicles on roads across the Bluegrass, work has not stopped for several maintenance crews.

In Lexington, the Division of Streets and Roads said they are two weeks ahead of schedule on several projects.

"There’s fewer vehicles so the process goes faster and the crews delivering asphalt can actually make it to the job site faster," said Director Rob Allen.

Allen says the majority of the projects are being conducted by private companies contracted out by the city. He says the companies do face challenges like driving to projects separately and strictly using email over paper to cut down on contact.

The latest push has been to continue paving since the work can only be completed during a certain time-frame each year.

"It’s time sensitive, also if we allow our roads to continue to deteriorate that actually exponentially increases our costs," said Allen.

A spokeswoman with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 7 says state work is not ahead of schedule but on time. However, crews are finding new ways to work.

She says before, crews would work on major projects at night because of the lack of traffic. They now can work on the same projects during the day.

One company has postponed one project because of COVID-19 concerns but says the decision was based on no safe way to complete the project without breaking social distancing guidelines.

Smaller Counties says they are happy to keep their crews working. Clark County Road Supervisor Allan Curtis says that has been the biggest blessing in it all.

He says their crews remain on schedule and have accomplished more projects than normal because of the break in school traffic.

"Potholes aren't going to fix themselves, signs are going to continue to be taken and trees are going to continue to fall down." said Curtis. "Our priority is to make sure we have a safe roadway at all times."

