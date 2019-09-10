KSP: Letcher County man shot to death by his brother

According to a Kentucky State Police report, a Letcher County man was found shot to death at his home early Tuesday morning by his brother.

Troopers say they were called to a home on Cane Hollow Road in the Colson community following reports that a man was discovered unresponsive in his basement. Troopers found the man with what seemed to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Letcher County Coroner Renee Campbell responded to the scene and pronounced 40-year-old Timothy Profit dead.

State Police say evidence obtained during the initial investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Eddie Ryan Profit for the murder of his brother Timothy.

The report states that the two men lived together at the home, but the events leading up to the shooting have not yet been determined.

Ryan Profitt was charged with one count of murder and is lodged in the Letcher County jail.