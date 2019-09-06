Letcher County native living in N. Carolina riding out Hurricane Dorian

Emily Mullins is no stranger to hurricanes. She spoke with WKYT nearly a year ago when Hurricane Florence hit the Atlantic Coast. Now, she’s close to the eyewall of Hurricane Dorian.

Last year, Florence tore sections of Mullins’ roof off, causing water damage in her home. Winds also uprooted trees throughout her neighborhood.

Mullins’ family, originally from Letcher County, have now been living in Morehead City, North Carolina for two-and-a-half years.

In their second hurricane over that time, Mullins says their roof held together, and the only damages nearby are fallen trees and some minor standing water.

“When I walked through the neighborhood after Florence, it was devastating, and this looks nothing like that,” says Mullins. “This is very manageable, the things that have gone down here.”

Mullins also says that while supplies at grocery stores are stocked, there are still gas shortages in the area.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to move away from the Carolinas, Mullins says her family is just glad to be safe and grateful their area isn’t worse off.