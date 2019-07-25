Lex PD: Man shoots into bar after being kicked out, injuring 1

One man is in custody and another man is injured following a shooting at a Lexington bar.

Police said a man was kicked out of Office Lounge on Eastland Parkway for being drunk and disorderly around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

A witness told police the man then went to his car, grabbed a gun, and fired several shots into the bar.

One man sitting inside the bar was struck multiple times, according to police.

The victim left the bar and drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and determine where he lives.

Police picked up the suspect at his home and transported him to police headquarters where he was questioned.

Officers said the suspect's name will be released if charges are filed.

