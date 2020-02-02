LexCount 2020 helps city leaders create a plan to reduce homelessness

The numbers from this year's Lexington homeless LexCount are in. Next, city leaders will be taking a deeper look at the total and coming up with a plan of action.

Volunteers scattered throughout Lexington during the final week of January. They counted people who were unsheltered, in emergency shelters, and in transitional housing that night.

The total was 689, with 31 people living on the streets.

While the number is slightly lower than last year's count, Polly Ruddick from the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says that number doesn’t necessarily show a significant increase or decrease in recent years.

"We kind of remained flat if you look over the last three years,” Ruddick explains. “It's kind of been within 50-75 people."

She wants to make it clear that this count is not the total number of people who are experiencing homelessness overall. According to federal guidelines, people in institutions like jails, hospitals, and treatment facilities aren't counted. Those people will be part of the annual count though. That count is done by the collective information from agencies about the people they serve throughout the year.

Ruddick says next, they'll look at the demographics of the count and come up with a plan.

"This week my office, along with community stakeholders in the city, are going into strategic planning sessions,” she says. “We will take these numbers and our annual numbers and kind of analyze them and come up with a plan for the next five years to reduce homelessness."

