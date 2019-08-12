Lexington Church holds annual Gospel Jazz Fest

The Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrated their 199th year on Sunday with its annual Gospel Jazz Fest.

The Church is believed to be the oldest house of worship in Lexington still in existence.

Sunday people gathered for food, a raffle, and jazz music.

The Church's pastor, the Rev. Robert Strode, says jazz is more than just music to the congregation. He says jazz was born in the Church.

"Gospel becomes rhythmic to help people understand what it is to have the good news. That's what the gospel is. The gospel's always bringing the good news," said Strode.

Strode also says the congregation continues this tradition in honor of the members who built the Church's foundation.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church is excited to bring the Lexington community together through the language of music for its 200th anniversary in 2020.