Police: Armed man forced victim to withdraw money from Lexington banks

Lexington police are looking for an armed man who reportedly forced another man to withdraw money from banks around town.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn on Nicholasville Road around 8 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police the suspect was armed with a box cutter and forced him into a car. The victim was then forced to drive to different ATMs and take out cash.

Once at the Hampton Inn, the suspect got out of the car. That's when the victim said he felt safe enough to call the police.

First responders brought in a police dog to help track the suspect. Police said the trail quickly went cold.

No arrests have been made, but police said they have a good idea of who they're looking for.