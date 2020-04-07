Lexington Amazon employee reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

An Amazon worker in Lexington has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

(WKYT)

The Courier-Journal reports employees at the Amazon fulfillment center on Trade Street were notified of the case on Friday.

WKYT has been working to get a recording that was supposedly sent out to employees. The Courier-Journal reports that recording told employees at Amazon in Lexington that a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The recording also said the employee was last in the warehouse on March 20 and that the company was proactively reaching out to those who may be affected.

Some employees reached out to us saying they weren’t pleased with the amount of time it took Amazon to notify employees.

Another employee sent us an email saying some managers and some employees here haven’t been taking the COVID 19 threat seriously. In that email, that worker said there are markers showing what six feet looks like, but they’re not being taken seriously, often people joking about social distancing.

We’re working to get up with those employees and with Amazon officials, so far we’ve had trouble getting in touch with those officials.

It’s reported the virus was found inside the LEX2 warehouse, we do know that is where returns are typically processed. One of the employees who reached out to us works with returns and is hoping amazon puts an end to receiving items for the time being.