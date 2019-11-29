Lexington Black Friday shoppers hit the stores hunting for bargains

With another Thanksgiving in the books, people across the country, and right here in Lexington, are out today looking for deals.

Shoppers line up outside of Fayette Mall to take advantage of Black Friday deals. (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Doorbuster sales at Fayette Mall kicked off at 6 a.m. with plenty of shoppers in line to take items home to place under the Christmas tree.

The late Thanksgiving is also driving shoppers out to the stores, insofar as the shopping season is somewhat shorter than usual.

People who braved the cold, waited in lines, and strategized their best approach to crossing items off their Christmas list say Black Friday is all about the experience.

Fayette Mall and other shopping centers have extended hours during the busy shopping day. You can see them all by clicking here.

