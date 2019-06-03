Lexington Bourbon Society hosts third annual Commonwealth Bash

Kentucky turned 227 years old over the weekend. Saturday marked the anniversary of the commonwealth becoming the 15th state in the union.

The Lexington Bourbon Society celebrated the birthday with the annual Commonwealth Bash. It benefits the Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass. The Ronald McDonald House offers a place for families to stay during extended hospital visits.

Thirty-five restaurants, distilleries and bourbon experts were at the bash, creating unique food and cocktails. Organizers say it's a perfect combination of celebrating Kentucky’s heritage and helping families in need.

“We use bourbon and whiskey to talk about the history of Kentucky to share to raise money for local charities,” president Matt Preston explains.

This is the third year for the Commonwealth Bash. Preston says they'll pick a different charity to raise money for every year.

