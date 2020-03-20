Lexington Brewing Co. using alcohol supply to make free hand sanitizer

The Lexington Brewing Co. is using its alcohol supply to make hand sanitizer for local community organizations for free, according to a news release.

“As the community rallies together amid the adversity caused by COVID-19, we want to do our part,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Town Branch. “In this small way, we are able to help our neighbors and support the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

The hand sanitizer comprises 80% alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent.

According to the release, the first batch of 200 bottles will be delivered to Lexington City Hall on Friday.

More batches will be ready next week.

The company says it is working with the city to identify organizations in need.

Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can submit their request here.