A Lexington Burger King caught fire Monday, May 26.

The location on Nicholasville Road experienced a fire in the kitchen.

Police said the call originally came out as a burglary alarm, but they noticed the smoke and flames coming from the roof when they arrived around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

All the workers made it out safely. The location is closed as of this morning.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.