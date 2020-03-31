Lexington COVID-19 cases up to 110; another death reported

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports the number of COVID-19 cases in the city on Tuesday is up to 110.

That's up from 93 on Monday.

The city's second COVID-19 related death was also reported Tuesday.

The health department says they have learned that three clusters of the Fayette County COVID-19 cases, including a St. Patrick’s Day party, are connected.

The health department says 22% of cases have been released from isolation (meaning they are no longer considered contagious) and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state total of cases is 480.