Lexington Cancer Foundation donates new van to transport cancer patients from The Hope Lodge to treatments

It's the time of the year to exchange gifts and spread holiday cheer, and Thursday the Lexington Cancer Foundation gave a very special Christmas present to The Hope Lodge.

It's one Christmas gift that doesn't fit under the tree.

The Lexington Cancer Foundation donated a brand new Dodge Caravan to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Lexington.

It's a facility that houses cancer patients receiving chemo and radiation treatments in central Kentucky, just like Loretta Reed.

She's from Van Lear, Kentucky, about three hours from where she receives treatment. So, the Hope Lodge has been her home away from home.

"I’ve been in and out since May of 2018," Reed said.

The new van will help her get to treatments, doctors' appointments, and even grocery shopping.

"It's going to mean a lot, it really is, I'm very excited about it,” Reed said. “That way, there's more of us that can ride together and we can get on and talk and it makes it feel more like home."

The van isn't the only effort to increase patients' quality of life. The annual tree lighting ceremony is a big push to lift patients' spirits despite the battles they face.

"You're not so depressed, you're not aggravated about what you have with cancer,” Reed said. “It means the world to me."

The Hope Lodge uses food, fun, and fellowship to bring patients home for the holidays.

"They make it special,” Reed said. “We can't be home for Christmas but they're making it Christmas here for us."

The new van will replace the oldest of their two transport vans, and The Foundation plans to replace the second vehicle in 2020.