Lexington Catholic creates unique graduation for students

Students graduating from Lexington Catholic High School were able to see classmates again at a unique graduation ceremony Saturday morning at Kroger Field.

School officials allowed each student's one car with family members inside cheering them on as they announced the names of graduates.

Cars were set up in a checkerboard fashion to allow proper social distancing and students stayed inside their cars to follow social distancing guidelines.

Students told WKYT it the ceremony was a great ending to a complicated year.

"I remember the last day of school, I was joking with everyone saying 'Happy last day of school' and it ended up being the last day of high school which is so unexpected and very sad," said graduating senior Wilson Hourigan.

School faculty members ordered extra caps for their students, one to keep and another to throw into their air at the end of the ceremony to keep tradition alive.