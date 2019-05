Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen is making his college choice Monday afternoon.

Many believe the 247Sports Composite three-star recruit is expected to remain in Lexington and choose the Kentucky Wildcats.

Allen has also visited Duke and Washington State.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound pro-style quarterback is one of the top Kentucky football recruits for the 2020 class. He is the 21st-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite.