Lexington Christian Academy shows support for leader fighting brain tumor

Lexington Christian Academy is celebrating its 30th anniversary with concerts and special events, but a health crisis for the school's leader has also brought the school faculty and students together in a way no one saw coming. It has tested their faith with a life or death situation during this special anniversary year.

He doesn't know them all by name, after all, there are about 1,300 students at the school he leads, but Mark Sisk has seen proof that they support him during a very difficult time. Sisk has spent most of the last few decades with Lexington Christian Academy whether it was as a parent, a teacher, and now, the school's leader. He witnessed the love and support from LCA years ago when his daughter suffered a serious health issue as a child.

"The way any good church would. It was the true body of Christ. People were praying for us, people were bringing us food, and we had a miraculous healing with our daughter. She's now a sophomore down here at Asbury."

Then last Thanksgiving, Sisk faced some very bad news. Doctors found a brain tumor.

"Maybe everyone who faces this point in life feels like I never thought I'd be the one, and so I'm still dealing with a little bit of reality."

To say the school's faculty and students wrapped themselves around their leader is not an exaggeration. There's a picture taken from above that shows a mass of students surrounded Sisk. You can barely see him, even though he's well over six feet tall. Those students are surrounding him with prayer.

"Before my surgery, I stood in here, in the chapel with 450 high school kids, and they just all gathered around me and prayed that it would be a successful surgery, that it would go as well as possible," Sisk said.

Students from first grade through high school age signed their names to a huge banner, and on the day of surgery, students and teachers dressed in gray. Gray is the official color of brain cancer awareness.

Sisk's surgery was a success, but there are no guarantees. Right now, he's just thrilled to be here, celebrating 30 years at LCA with students like Kyle Rode and Cate Crosbie. Both are Seniors.

"I owe a lot to LCA, just how they've helped me develop, my family, helped me grow in my faith, and also as a student, Rode said.

Crosbie agrees.

"For me, it's been my confidence, not only my confidence in my faith but my confidence in my ability to speak for myself. For example, this year we've had speech, and so we've been doing mock panels, impromptu speeches. Stuff like that."

Perhaps no one is more thankful for seeing the 30 year anniversary unfold than their leader.

"We don't know where this is going to end up going," Sisk said. "It's in God's hands. He says, teach us to number our days, and I think I've had that Blessings, to be able to look and recognize that every day is a gift, every breath that we get, is a gift."