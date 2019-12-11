Lexington Christmas party held a higher purpose Wednesday night

It was a Christmas party with a higher purpose, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church hosted “The Best Christmas Party Ever" fundraising event Wednesday night.

"The Best Christmas Party Ever" was hosted at the Apiary on Jefferson Street.

The room was overflowing with Christmas cheer to help accommodate an overflowing church.

"It's been really growing,” Father Norman Fischer said. “We've had an expansion in our community, we've even had to make a couple of new masses for our Swahili-speaking community."

St. Peter Claver Catholic Church is known as "The Little Church with a Big Heart, Getting Bigger." And, it's that growth that has them looking to expand for the second time.

"We've already doubled our original capacity once we took down the old church and started worshipping in Parish Hall,” Father Norman said. “But, now it's time to move forward."

Moving forward includes the construction of a new church that will allow them to double their capacity again.

But, that kind of growth isn't cheap, and Father Norman is hoping this giving season will be the driving factor in raising the $523,000 needed to break ground.

"We already started working on that with our recent gala at the Marriott,” Father Norman said. “So, now we're just continuing that momentum."

While making sure they keep in mind the real reason for the season along the way.

"It may be a physical church, but it's really the church first in our hearts that we're sharing and loving and receiving Jesus and giving his love away," Father Norman said.

The goal Wednesday night was to raise at least $50,000.