Lexington Church plants sign to encourage community

A Lexington church is hoping to add encouragement in a time that can feel isolating for many in the city.

Centenary United Methodist Church added the sign reading "Hope > COVID-19" meaning hope is greater than the pandemic.

Pastor James Williams said the sign also features the word 'hope' in eight different languages to represent the disease affecting the entire world and countries that are feeling the hardest impact.

"We think it's important to be a voice of hope in the community and show Jesus Christ is still here with us in despite of the difficulties," said Williams.

The church has also launched an online campaign where community members can learn how to help during the crisis, and it features other church materials.

