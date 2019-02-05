Lexington Clinic plans new building construction after nearly a century serving community

This building has helped keep people in central Kentucky healthy for decades, and now it’s getting a new look.

The Lexington Clinic first opened nearly 100 years ago in 1920. They built their current location on Lexington’s South Broadway in 1957.

60 years later, they continue to care for patients out of that same building. The Lexington Clinic’s CEO Dr. Andy Henderson says he’s been honored to be serving the community for so long.

"To be able to provide those services to patient after patient after patient, it's an honor and a privilege, and we're delighted to be here and be of service,” said Henderson.

But to serve the community better, Henderson said it’s time to modernize their facility. The Lexington Clinic plans to have its new building completed by 2020 when it will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.

While the new building is being constructed, the Lexington Clinic’s main facility will remain open until staff can move in.

“We will be open every single day to see every patient that wants to come see us. Once it's finished our old building with each demolished and that will all be parking and scenic area,” Henderson said.

