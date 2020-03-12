Lexington Comic & Toy Convention postponed

In a lengthy Facebook post Thursday, organizers of the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention announced the event will be postponed.

The post says a backup plan is in place, and the convention is now slated for May 14th- May 17th. The new dates are dependent on the resolution of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Organizers are working to transfer ticket and hotel information for current ticket holders to the new dates.

Those with questions are asked to be patient as organizers continue managing the situation.

More information can be found in the post, embedded below.

