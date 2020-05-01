Lexington Comic & Toy Convention postponed until March 2021

The popular Lexington Comic & Toy Convention has been postponed until March 25 – March 28, 2021. The convention had already been postponed once to June 18 – June 21.

Organizers say tickets from previously scheduled 2020 dates are still valid and have been automatically transferred to the new dates. Celebrity photo ops purchased by patrons for the 2020 date will be automatically refunded within the next 14 days.

Tickets for the convention are available now at www.lexingtoncomiccon.com. They will also be available at the door, based on availability. Tickets for celebrity photo ops will be available in November.

According to Comic Con event producer Jarrod Greer, “We have tried since March to ensure a safe and happy convention environment for our patrons and it has become apparent that a 2020 date is just not in the cards. The Central Bank Center and Downtown Hyatt Hotel have been great in helping us get a date locked in to move forward with and we are happy to have come up with a solution that can ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. We firmly believe that through everyone’s continued cooperation we will be able to give Lexington the event it deserves, albeit a bit late.”

