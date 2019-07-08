Lexington DUI suspect in court following deadly crash; survivors have long road to recovery

The DUI suspect in a deadly July 5 Lexington crash appeared in court for the first time, as two children she is accused of injuring in the crash remain in the hospital.

Sequoyah Collins appeared in court for the first time since her July 5 DUI arrest. (Photo: WKYT)

Sequoyah Collins, 24, appeared in Fayette District Court where she faces the DUI charge. The judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and appointed her a public defender.

Collins, who is out of jail on bond, is accused of being at fault in an early morning crash that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured five others. Friends of Alexia's family inside the courtroom tell WKYT two of the other children injured in the hospital have a long road to recovery ahead.

Police say witnesses told officers Collins was speeding and ran a red light before hitting the other car that was attempting to turn left from Tates Creek Road onto Lansdowne Drive.

Collins' arrest citation states she admitted to having two drinks approximately an hour and a half before the wreck. She had a strong odor of alcohol and the odor was stronger when he faced officers and spoke to them. She also showed signs of being unsteady and had slurred speech. Collins also showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. the 24-year-old refused to take a breath or blood test.

The judge suspended her driver's license as the case goes through the court process. Her next court date is set for July 16. Lexington police say Collins could face additional charges.