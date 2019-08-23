Lexington Emergency Mgmt. looking for volunteers in medical response drills

Lexington Emergency Management is asking for help from the public running drills with emergency management staff.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, crews will test their medical response plan. The drills will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Emergency management is asking for volunteers to simulate various injuries and conditions. Volunteers will report to one of seven health care facilities where they’ll be diagnosed and treated for simulated injuries.

Those interested in volunteering are advised that they may be put in special effects make-up to simulate health conditions. Others may be asked to participate in decontamination activities which will require getting wet. Volunteers are asked to wear old clothing that can get stained, and to bring a swimsuit and towel if they are willing to get wet.

Participants will receive free gifts and dinner in exchange for helping ensure first responder and medical personnel preparedness.

For more information, contact Taban Herrington at therring@lexingtonky.gov, or call (859) 280-8066.

