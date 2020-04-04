Lexington Farmer's Market up and running, and social distancing

The Lexington Farmer's Market is not shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather making sure they can still function in a safe and healthy manner.

"It is so extremely important to have a local agriculture component that is robust to be able to help us weather all kinds of different storms," Josh England, Market Manager of the Lexington Farmer's Market, said. "So to continue to be in operation says that our farmers are important and the hard work they put in year after year, day after day, is also important."

That's why the Lexington Farmer's Market has moved locations from the Fifth Third Pavilion to the Rupp Arena parking lot, to be able to social distance appropriately.

"The pavilion area is great, but in the summer time we know how crowded it can get," England said.

They are taking extra precautions to be able to safely get food and goods from farmers, to you, even during the pandemic.

"Once you show up to the market, our vendors are wearing gloves, we have hand washing stations, the spacing is there, we are encouraging people to pre-order," England said.

Even before the goods get to the market, the farmers and producers are taking safety precautions on their own, to keep you and your family healthy.

