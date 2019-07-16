Lexington-Fayette Health Department sprays for mosquitoes

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department sprayed the 40504 ZIP code for mosquitoes early Tuesday morning.

Cropped Photo: Erik F. Brandsborg / CC BY-SA 2.0

It encompass a large area between Old Frankfort Pike and Harrodsburg Road inside New Circle. Pine Meadows, Gardenside and Garden Springs are a few neighborhoods being sprayed.

The department is focusing on this area because of large mosquito activity being reported there.

The health department said they want to take proactive measures so dangerous diseases spread by the insects are not spread.

They've already sprayed two other areas of town with high mosquito activity - the 40505 and 40511 ZIP codes.

People in Lexington are asked to look for standing water around their homes and dump it out. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so getting rid of it will help cut down their population.

Health officials said the chemical they use won't hurt people or pets.

