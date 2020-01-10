Lexington Fire Department looking for new recruits

The Lexington Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women.

(photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

Thirty-three left the fire department in 2019, adding up to nearly 750 years of service.

This leaves the department below what's called the authorized strength— a grand total of 597 firefighters.

This opens up space for potential new firefighters to join Lexington's department.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says the Lexington Police Department's numbers are comparable, with that department being down around 40 employees.

"We are under that authorized strength right now because of all the retirements," said Saas. "It's not a critical level to where we can't man fire trucks or ambulances but it is something that we keep an eye on because if it does get too low, if you remember several years ago, there were rolling brown outs where fire stations where closing because we didn't have enough people."

The fire department is only accepting applications until the end of January.

A written and physical test, as well as an in-person interview are parts of the hiring process.

More information, including an application, is available on the department's web site.