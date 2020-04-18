Lexington Fire Fighters gearing up for city to re-open

Using social media as an educational tool and new technology to help clean their environment are just two of the ways Lexington fire fighters are adapting to our new normal.

Most of us often call 911 and ask for fire personnel when we have a house or brush fire but they say there's much more to their job than that.

"We have things like CPR classes and we install car seats, do life safety inspections on a variety of buildings," said Lexington Fire Fighters Union President Kevin Pletzke.

Since COVID-19, the Union hasn't had the ability to educate people they way they were used to. That's why they're using phone calls and social media to get ahead of burn season and other dangers that arise as temperatures rise.

"We ask that you don't burn because obviously that will cause issues with people's ability to breathe clean air. If there's smoke or particles in the air that will make somebody's breathing more difficult," Pletzke said.

Calls for everyday injuries and things like car crashes are down since the stay at home order began. But they say while they have the down time, they're cleaning and preparing for restrictions to be lifted.

"The reality is this won't be quite what we knew it to be before... As they make more masks, as they make more equipment, as they make more medicines then we will be able to have the capacity should somebody get sick," Pletzke said.

If you have questions about COVID-19 or other fire-related questions call 859-231-5600.

