Lexington Fire Marshal orders burn ban through early October

The Lexington Fire Marshal has ordered a burn ban for the entire city through October 7.

The Lexington Fire Department issued the ban because the city hasn't received any rainfall for more than three weeks.

A low relative humidity also creates an increased chance for fire conditions, and the weather is expected to remain dry for several days.

People in Lexington are not allowed to set any outdoor fires until the ban expires. This includes cooking, refuse and construction debris.

The city is also suspending open burn permits. Businesses are also under the ban.