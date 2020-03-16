Lexington Fire to protect first responders and public from Coronavirus spread with new rule

The Lexington Fire Department is putting into place new rules at all 24 stations in hopes of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Signs posted on station doors read “Fire stations closed to all visitors and general public.”

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says it’s important for the public to know the signs do not mean services the stations provide will cease.

“The Lexington Fire Department is still open and still making emergency responses,” said Saas. “What we have done is closed to the public and limited access not only to protect our personnel but also the public themselves."

Saas says those with emergencies are still welcome to seek help at any fire department where a team will always be able to assist.

He says firefighters are also beginning to practice extra handwashing and social distancing – a challenge with over 500 firefighters that consider one another family.

“Sometimes it becomes very challenging to find the amount of space in between. We all like to hang out together, we all like to share stories, and we like to share our lives with each other. Again, that goes back to the family atmosphere that we have.”

The fire department is still working with the public on installing car seats. Saas says they are taking extra precautions such as airing vehicles out and wearing gloves while installing the seats.

