Lexington Habitat for Humanity home dedication symbolizes independence for one family

Lexington Habitat for Humanity celebrated two new homeowners Sunday.

But, this dedication was about much more than a family getting a new house, as it symbolized independence for two women.

"I am really thanking God first,” new homeowner Esther Atimnedi said. “I am so happy."

A mother who is used to being the caretaker is now being cared for herself, as Lexington Habitat helped her and her mother become homeowners.

"Our community is so compassionate and generous that we make it possible for someone to leave oppression and war and refugee camps to be able to come to this country, be welcomed, and find a place that they can afford that is quality and they can create their home in it," CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity Rachel Childress said.

Esther and her family traveled from the other side of the world.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, they moved to Lexington in 2015.

The family of five has been living in a second-story apartment. But, the stairs are a problem for Esther's mother Alphosine because she's blind.

That's one of the biggest aspects that Lexington Habitat kept in its mind while building the new home.

"This is a level lot, it is a zero-step entry house, and it’s got wide spaces,” Childress said. “She will be able to maneuver and manipulate and be able to do things for her family in this home that she would not be able to do in many other places."

When the family received the keys to their house Sunday, Alphosine also got more independence and Esther got more peace of mind with their new home and a new way of life.

The family plans to move into the new home the week of September 16.