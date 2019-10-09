Lexington Herald-Leader ending Saturday newspaper

The Lexington Herald-Leader has announced it will be ending its Saturday print edition.

The newspaper announced it will make changes to its weekend editions starting in 2020. This will mean expanded Friday and Sunday editions, but there will only be six publications a week.

"Many of the features that you enjoy on Saturday such as comics, puzzles and local sports coverage will now appear in expanded editions in print on Friday and Sunday," Herald-Leader editor Peter Baniak said in a message to readers.

This is a trend that is happening in several cities. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette dropped from seven days to five days a week. University of Kentucky associate professor Kakiee Urch said this is likely a cost-saving measure for the Lexington newspaper.

"We do know that the physical act of four-color printing a newspaper and the expertise you need from the press operators and so forth is a very, very expensive entity, and so if they needed to make a big cut, cutting one day might really help," Urch said.

The changes will go into effect Jan. 11.