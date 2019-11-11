Lexington's Hope Center prepares for cold, winter weather

The Hope Center provides help for those without shelter year-round, but during cold temperatures they ramp up their efforts.

"The backbone of what the Hope Center does is providing those essential life services to those who are most in need and you know trying to reach out and help those who need it most," Carey Cairo, Volunteer & Community Relations Manager, said.

Those who need it most need extra care as temperatures drop and winter weather hits.

"Most of our clients who come to the Hope Center just have the clothes they are wearing. So when it does spike down very quickly, a lot of our clients don't have a warm coat, gloves or hat," Cairo said. "We do rely on the community to provide us with all kinds of donations, but especially those cold weather essentials."

Donations of hats, gloves, socks, coats, and all kinds of winter gear are welcome and needed. Hand warmers are a huge help too.

"It is really just life saving if you can stay warm, stay dry. We have a mobile outreach program that goes out Monday through Friday during the day and provides hot coffee and blankets and resources to those who are homeless in the downtown area," Cairo said.

When the city's Winter Weather plan is activated once temperatures drop below 32 degrees, there will be free Lextran rides to all local shelters.

"With that we do just expand our services. We really open our doors to anyone, men who need a place to stay," Cairo said. "We give a lot of referrals through our mobile outreach program to those who are out in the community and need a place to go."

Through the upcoming days the Hope Center will be working with the city and other non-profits to make sure everyone has a warm, safe place to be. If you wish to make a donation, you can visit https://www.hopectr.org/ for more information.

