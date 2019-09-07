Lexington Humane Society hosts fifth annual Doggie Paddle

Dogs and their owners went to the Woodland Park Aquatic Center Saturday to participate in the fifth annual Doggie Paddle.

There were plenty of tennis balls and games of fetch to be had. There were also several different vendors at the event as well with dog food samples and more.

The event benefited the Lexington Humane Society. The profits raised help the organization to take care of the over 500 animals currently in their shelter.

Adoption, fostering, and volunteering is helpful to the Humane Society, but events like this are just as important.

"We have lots of different ways to support the homeless animals of Lexington. This is just one of the many ways we have for our community to get involved with Lexington Humane Society," Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising, said. "If you aren't able to adopt, if you are not able to foster, if you are not able to volunteer, come on out to our events. It is another way to support the animals in our community."

The Lexington Humane Society keeps an list of upcoming events on their website.