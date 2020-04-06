Lexington Humane Society in need of donations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Spring time at the Lexington Humane Society is usually a busy time of year. And closures due to COVID-19 have left them hurting.

"Everyone likes to start getting out in the community with their pets and their adopted animals and we like to do fundraisers and raise money for the animals this way," Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising for the Lexington Humane Society, said. "Especially in the warmer months. So it's very difficult for us right now."

This difficult time has left the shelter hurting for donations, and looking for a helping hand.

"You could fill out a foster application. We are still looking for monetary donations. You can look into volunteering for us. There are lots of projects that we are asking volunteers to help us do at home, while they are at home of course right now like everyone else."

And you can still of course adopt a furry friend. There's just special protocol to follow during this time.

"Visit our adoption center after you give us a call at our adoption center at PetSmart," Hammond said. "We are letting approved adopters into the facility one at a time."

With the right precautions it is still healthy to be around these animals.

"If you touch a table that someone might have sat at before, you need to sanitize your hands, you need to wash your hands with soap and water. Same with animals," Hammond cautioned. "Always wash your hands after you play with any animal or pet any animals."

The folks at the Lexington Humane Society are making sure to keep the animals up for adoption bathed and groomed to keep everyone around them healthy.

Click here to learn more about fostering, adopting, donating, and volunteering with LHS.