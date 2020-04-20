Lexington Humane Society launches new fundraising campaign to benefit homeless animals

A new donation-matching fundraising campaign has started at the Lexington Humane Society.

Nancy Barron & Associates, Inc. will match every donation made to the LHS up to $10,00.

"With over 5,000 homeless and helpless animals looking to YOUR Lexington Humane Society for help each year, and during this uncertain time, your support matters and every dollar truly makes a difference," a LHS press release said.

You can donate through the Lexington Humane Society Facebook page, or on their website.

“We will always be here for the animals. We are hoping the community will continue to be here for us," says Ashley Hammond, LHS Director of Fundraising. “With thousands of animals in our care each year, we rely on donations to help us continue to provide life-saving care to these guys we love so much.”